Snow in Eastern Fremont Co. making travel hazardous

Surprise… A snow band was pushing over Riverton this morning with the snow falling quickly with big flakes.

The National Weather Service reports that Scattered snow showers and snow bands will pass through the area today. It will also be breezy to windy for many.

Fremont County Roads are snow covered with blowing snow, several routes are being posted for no unnecessary travel including Highway 20-26 from Moneta to Waltman on US 26 from Diversion Dam Junction to Riverton and on Wyoming 789 from Muddy Gap to Lamont.