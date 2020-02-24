SageWest repeats Top 100 Rural Hospital Award

For the second year in a row, SageWest Health Care announced it has been named one of the Top 100 Rural & Community Hospitals in the United States by The Chartis Center for Rural Health. Regarded as one of the industry’s most significant designations of performance excellence, the annual Top 100 Rural & Community Hospitals award is based upon the results of the Hospital Strength INDEX® from iVantage Health Analytics, according to a news release.

“We are honored to be recognized as a Top 100 Rural & Community Hospital,” said John Ferrelli, SageWest Health Care CEO. “We constantly strive to improve how we provide care and enhance our patients’ experiences, and we work hard to maintain a culture that empowers everyone to feel ownership over the care and service we provide. We are committed to advancing our mission of Making Communities Healthier® and proud to deliver high-quality patient care close to home for those we serve.”

SagWest Riverton

Hospitals recognized as a Top 100 facility scored in the top 100 among all rural and community hospitals nationally. The INDEX leverages 50 rural-relevant indicators across eight pillars of hospital strength (i.e. inpatient market share, outpatient market share, cost, charge, quality, outcomes, patient perspective and financial stability) to determine an overall score for each hospital. Each of the INDEX’s 50 indicators is culled from publicly-available data sources.

SageWest Lander

“In an era of increased complexity and uncertainty, Top 100 hospitals have established themselves as a bellwether for rural provider performance,” said Michael Topchik, National Leader of The Chartis Center for Rural Health. “Top 100 status is a real indicator of how proactive these hospitals are when it comes to pushing for performance improvement in areas such as quality, outcomes, patient safety, market share and finance.”