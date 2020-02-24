Riverton School District awarded $24M+ grant

The Riverton School Board meets on Tuesday in regular session with a rather light agenda, including an out-of-state travel request for the 8th grade band, accepting a Johnson-O’Mally grant award of over $24 million and an administrative recommendation to offer a new class at Riverton High School.

The new class is titled “Teach like a Wolverine.” RHS Principal John Griffith will present the request.

The board will also hear a presentation on the new Zonar ZPass Bus pass system that will be implemented this year.

The meeting begins at 7 p.m. at the Central Office, 121 North 5th West. The complete agenda is copied below: