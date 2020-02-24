Oct 10, 1934 – Feb 22, 2020

Donald “Don” Ackerman, 85, passed away at Help for Health Hospice in Riverton, WY on Saturday, February 22, 2020, with family by his side. A rosary will be recited at 7:00 p.m., Thursday, March 6th at Davis Funeral Home. A funeral mass will be held at 10:00 a.m., Friday, March 7, 2020 at St. Margaret Catholic Church. Interment will follow a Mountain View Cemetery.

Don was born in Atkinson, NE on October 10, 1934 to Pius Herman and Florence Ester (Davis) Ackerman. He attended St. Boniface School in Stuart, NE until the third grade. His family moved to Casper, WY in 1942, where he attended St. Anthony School until the eighth grade. He graduated from Natrona County High School in 1952 and attended Casper Junior College for two years when it was located on the top floor of Natrona County High School.

Don met his wife, Jean (Shilaos) Ackerman, when they were students at Casper Junior College. They were married on July 3, 1954 in Casper and built a life they loved together for 66 years, raising three children; Linda, Dirk and Kent.

Don started his career with the U.S. Postal Service in 1954 as a mail carrier, advancing to Mail Supervisor and then Superintendent of Mails, before coming to Riverton as Post Master in 1984. He retired from the Postal Service in 1990.

Don was a member of St. Margaret’s Catholic Church and served as a President of the Parish Council. He was a long-time member of the Knights of Columbus, serving as State Deputy while living in Casper. He was a member of the Riverton Lions Club and served on the Riverton Senior Citizen Board, participating in the planning stages and building of the present Senior Center. Don also served on the Riverton City Council for eight years, in addition to the Riverton Planning Commission.

Don loved hunting and fishing in the high country around Dubois. He enjoyed his boat while fishing Pathfinder, Jackson and Bull Lakes and water skiing with his family. Don was an accomplished stained-glass artist and instructor. His works can be found in homes and churches throughout Wyoming. Above all, Don enjoyed his family and sharing outdoor activities with his wife, children and grandchildren.

He is survived by his wife, Jean Ackerman; daughter, Linda (Mike) Smith; son, Dirk (Jami) Ackerman; son Kent Ackerman; brother, Ron (Gert) Ackerman; sister Charlene (Don) Coffman; sister-in-law, Mary Adamson; grandchildren, Eric, Nick, Elizabeth and Caroline; and three great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Marilyn Ellerbruch; brother-in-law, George Shilaos: sister-in-law, Johnnie Brandau; and granddaughter, Mary Ann Smith.

Memorials may be made to St. Margaret’s School or Help for Health Hospice.

