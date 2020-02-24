Applications open for U. S. Senate Pages: Sen. Enzi

U.S. Senator Mike Enzi, R-Wyo., is encouraging Wyoming high school students to apply to be a Senate page for the summer sessions in Washington, D.C.

Enzi said he is fortunate to have the opportunity to sponsor a young adult from Wyoming to serve in each of the two summer sessions. The application deadline for both summer sessions is March 11.

“The Senate Page Program is a great opportunity for young people and provides experiences participants will carry with them for the rest of their lives,” Enzi said. “Not many people can say they’ve worked on the Senate floor – the page program gives students a front row seat to see history in the making while gaining real work experience.”

There are two Senate page sessions during the summer. The first summer session runs from June 8 to July 2, and the second summer session runs from July 20 to Aug. 7.

Page duties consist primarily of delivering correspondence and legislative material at the Capitol. Other duties include preparing the Senate chamber for sessions and carrying bills and amendments to the appropriate people on the Senate floor.

Summer page eligibility is limited to rising high school juniors and seniors this summer who will be 16 or 17 years old on or before the date of the appointment. Applicants must have a minimum grade point average of 3.0.

Pages live in Webster Hall located near the Capitol and receive a stipend to cover the cost of the residence. Breakfast and dinner are provided each day.

The application and additional information can be found by going to www.enzi.senate.gov. Further questions can be directed to Dianne Kirkbride in Senator Enzi’s Cheyenne office at 307-772-2477 or Dianne_Kirkbride@enzi.senate.gov.