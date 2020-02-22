Mar 12, 1940 – Feb 9, 2020

William “Punk” DuBeau passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on February 9, 2020, at the age of 79.

Punk was born on March 12, 1940, in Glasgow, Montana to Ed and Hazel DuBeau. He attended school and grew up in the Fort Peck area. He eventually met Carol and they married in November of 1966. He stayed in the Valley County area for 45 years before he and Carol left and started traveling around the U.S. for his work. They eventually settled in Wyoming in 2010.

Punk worked farming and ranching in Montana for 45 years and then went on to work Industrial construction for 25 years before retiring due to health issues. He loved visiting with friends & family especially his grandchildren and sharing stories from the wealth of knowledge he possessed. Although Punk dabbled in leatherwork, braiding, and woodworking his passions were farming and ranching.

Punk is survived by his 3 sons Butch and wife Carrie, William “Bill” Jr. and wife Janell, Matthew “Matt” and wife Dawn; and also 2 daughters LaNet and husband Everett, Darrylynn and husband Jim. He also has 15 grandchildren and 25 greatgrandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his wife Carol DuBeau, parents Ed and Hazel DuBeau, brothers Ed and Larry DuBeau and sister Carroll DuBeau.

The family has tentatively scheduled a memorial service for Carol and Punk on June 20, 2020, in Glasgow, Montana time and place to be announced.