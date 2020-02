Taco John’s Riverton presented the PAWS for Life Animal Shelter with a check for $4,800 from their Nachos Navidad initiative over the holiday season. A portion of each purchase was set aside for PAWS.

Pictured is Riverton Shelter Manager, Gina Gladman, receiving the check from TJ’s General Manager, Deb Smith and Manager Ashly Piper. Also pictured are PAWS Board President Pamela Canham, and active member Lisa Lavoie.