Friday High School Scores; Saturday’s Schedule

This is the last week for Class 1A and 2A High School Basketball. The regional tournaments for those two classes will be held at Lander and Riverton next week.

Class 3A and 4A have one more week on their regular season schedules.

Thursday’s Results:

Rocky Mountain 57, Shoshoni 29

Here are the scores from Friday night’s local high school basketball action. Boys games listed first followed by girl’s scores.

Fremont County

Rock Springs 42, Riverton 32; Girls: Rock Springs 54, Riverton 49 (OT) Game was tied at 44 at end of regulation

Lander Valley 73, Powell 46; Girls: Lander Valley 50, Powell 24

Wyoming Indian 80, Kemmerer 57; Girls: Wyoming Indian 51, Kemmerer 49 (Halle Robinson drive with :06 left wins it for Lady Chiefs)

Wind River 69, Shoshoni 60 (Wind River outscored the Wranglers 29-14 in final frame to come from behind and capture 2A SW Third Place); Girls: Wind River 44, Shoshoni 27

St. Stephens, 82 Burlington 52; Girls: Burlington 52, St. Stephens 29

Dubois 69, Midwest 0

Hot Springs County

Newcastle 48, Thermopolis 41; Girls: Thermopolis 49, Newcastle 43

Washakie County

Worland 79, Lovell 57; Girls: Worland 47, Lovell 37

Saturday’s Schedule:

Riverton at Kelly Walsh, 3:30 pm KTAK 93.9

Lander Valley at Lovell, 3 and 4:30 pm

Thermopolis at Douglas, 5:30 pm

Tongue River at Shoshoni, 1:30 and 4 pm

Meeteetse at Dubois, 1:30 pm

Region IX Community College-Saturday

Central Wyoming Rustlers at Laramie County CC, 2 and 4 p.m.