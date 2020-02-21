Tiger Tankers earn 24th Title In A Row at State Swimming

The Dynasty lives on. The bottled water transported to Lander and poured into the Laramie pool worked again. The Lander Valley High School Tiger Boys swimming and Diving team won its 24th consecutive state championship today.

Additionally, LVHS captured the Athlete of the Meet, Athlete of the Year, Coach of the year and Assistant Coach of the Year honors as well in a clean sweep for the Tigers. Go Green.

Lander Valley Soph. Jonny Kulow sets two new 3A state records. First in the 100 freestyle of 44.69 seconds breaking the old record of 45.94 from 1998 by Jake Rehard. His second came in the backstroke with a new time of 50.75 seconds, which eclipsed the old mark of 53.01 by Terry Rolfe in 2008.

Lander Valley also set a new 3A state record in the 200 freestyle relay of 1:27.15 breaking the previous record of 1:28.07 by Rawlins in 1996.

The Athlete of the Meet and Year is Lander’s Caleb Huelskamp