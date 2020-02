On the heels of Barney Cosner’s resignation as Fremont County Fair Director, the Fair Board had recommended, and the county commissioners approved, the appointment of Pat Hart as Cosner’s replacement. The job comes with an annual salary of $62,500. Hart has been the long time office manager and assistant to Cosner and others at the fair.

At the same time the commission appointed Donald Newton to the county library board and Steve Palmer to the county’s planning commission.