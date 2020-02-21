More beds added to County Detention Center; Riverton inmates to Worland

In order to increase the capacity of the Fremont County Detention Center, the county commissioners on Tuesday accepted a low quote of $15,144 from Weld Pro, LLC, to provide labor and materials to fabricate 16 bunk beds for the jail.

The population of the detention center has been hovering around 200 inmates, with a majority of those waiting for their cases to be adjudicated in the court system.

To help alleviate the jail crowding, the Riverton Police Department is sending those sentenced in Riverton Municipal Court to Washakie County where the county has reserved six beds.