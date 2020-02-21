Local Basketball Scores, Schedule for today, Saturday

This is the last week for Class 1A and 2A High School Basketball. The regional tournaments for those two classes will be held at Lander and Riverton next week.

Class 3A and 4A have one more week on their regular season schedules.

Thursday’s Results:

Rocky Mountain 57, Shoshoni 29

Friday’s Schedule

Rock Springs at Riverton, 6 and 7:30 p.m. KTAK, 93.9

Wyoming Indian at Kemmerer, 5:30 and 7 p.m. KFCW 93.1

Newcastle at Thermopolis, 6 p.m.

Shoshoni at Wind River, 5:30 and 7 p.m. KDNO 101.7

Powell at Lander Valley , 5:30 and 7 p.m.

St. Stephens at Burlington, 4:30 and 6 pm

Dubois at Midwest, 7:30 pm

Lovell at Worland, 5:30 and 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Schedule:

Riverton at Kelly Walsh, 3:30 pm KTAK 93.9

Lander Valley at Lovell, 3 and 4:30 pm

Thermopolis at Douglas, 5:30 pm

Tongue River at Shoshoni, 1:30 and 4 pm

Meeteetse at Dubois, 1:30 pm

Region IX Community College-Saturday

Central Wyoming Rustlers at Laramie County CC, 2 and 4 p.m.