Lander C of C Annual Awards Presented Friday

The Lander Chamber of Commerce Community Awards Recipients were honored at a luncheon at the Lander Community and Convention Center Friday noon.
Honored are:
Beautification for Outstanding business appearance: Gannet Peak Sports
Rookie of the Year for Innovation and creativity: Alpha Recreation Center
Spirit of Lander, Ignites enthusiasm through participation: Paul Guschewsky
Ambassador of the Year, Exceptional Lander Ambassador: Leonard Yost
Past President: Outgoing President of the Lander Chamber: Susan Weideman
Lifetime Contribution. Long-standing community commitment: Bill Sniffin
Anchor, Survived the Challenge of Time: Lander Children’s Museum, Martha Howard-Sempert.