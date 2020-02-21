Lander C of C Annual Awards Presented Friday

The Lander Chamber of Commerce Community Awards Recipients were honored at a luncheon at the Lander Community and Convention Center Friday noon.

Honored are:

Beautification for Outstanding business appearance: Gannet Peak Sports

Rookie of the Year for Innovation and creativity: Alpha Recreation Center

Spirit of Lander, Ignites enthusiasm through participation: Paul Guschewsky

Ambassador of the Year, Exceptional Lander Ambassador: Leonard Yost

Past President: Outgoing President of the Lander Chamber: Susan Weideman

Lifetime Contribution. Long-standing community commitment: Bill Sniffin

Anchor, Survived the Challenge of Time: Lander Children’s Museum, Martha Howard-Sempert.