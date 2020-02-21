Breaking News

Lander C of C Annual Awards Presented Friday

Article Updated: February 21, 2020
There was a large turnout for the 2020 Lander Chamber of Commerce Annual Awards luncheon at the Lander Community and Convention Center Friday. Wyotoday.com photo by Ernie Over

The Lander Chamber of Commerce Community Awards Recipients were honored at a luncheon at the Lander Community and Convention Center Friday noon.

Honored are:

Beautification for Outstanding business appearance: Gannet Peak Sports

Rookie of the Year for Innovation and creativity: Alpha Recreation Center

Spirit of Lander, Ignites enthusiasm through participation: Paul Guschewsky

Ambassador of the Year, Exceptional Lander Ambassador: Leonard Yost

Past President: Outgoing President of the Lander Chamber: Susan Weideman

Lifetime Contribution. Long-standing community commitment: Bill Sniffin

Anchor, Survived the Challenge of Time: Lander Children’s Museum, Martha Howard-Sempert.

