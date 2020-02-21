Aug 23, 1947 – Feb 14, 2020

Dale Briner, 72, of Riverton passed away at his home on Friday, February 14, 2020. No services will be held.

Dale Adair Briner was born on August 23, 1947 in Billings, MT to George Anderson and Alma (Johnston) Briner. He graduated from high school in Miles City, MT, earned his bachelor’s degree from MSU Billings, and his master’s degree from University of Wyoming.

On December 23, 1972 he married Martha Heiss at the United Methodist Church in Riverton, WY. Together they had two daughters, Tawnya and Petrina.

They lived in Shelby, MT until 1974 when they moved to Riverton and it became their forever home. Dale continued his teaching career in Riverton as a Science teacher at the Junior High. When the new high school was built, he moved up and taught Science there until his retirement in 1997.

Dale enjoyed rock hounding, hunting, fishing, camping, skiing, and ice climbing. After retirement he and Martha traveled the world visiting 280 countries.

Dale was a very active member of the Riverton Elks Lodge, prior to retirement.

He is survived by his wife, Martha Briner; daughters Tawnya Bath and Petrina Murfitt; grandchildren, Brianna Plush, Bethani Plush, Kameron Murfitt, and Brendan Murfitt; one great grandchild, Addeline Plush; and a brother, Garry Briner and wife, Ginny.

He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Alma Briner, and one brother.

On-line condolences may be made to the family at www.TheDavisFuneralHome.com.