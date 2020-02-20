Wyoming’s Taco Johns to Expand Nationally

From the Wyoming Business Report/Wyoming Tribune-Eagle

Last year, Taco John’s revamped its branding and opened a new Midwest support center. Now company executives hope to carry that positive momentum into 2020.

In an “aggressive” growth initiative, the Cheyenne-based fast-food chain is aiming to increase the number of new stores, remodel existing stores to match the new branding and capitalize on more franchising opportunities.

“It’s a new day. This is the new Taco John’s,” Vice President for Franchise Development Brooks Speirs said Wednesday.

Three years ago, Taco John’s executives took a good, hard look at where the company was headed and where they wanted to go in the future. Knowing that growth was the end goal, Taco John’s staff began working on different pieces of the puzzle – branding, store design and expanding corporate offices.

Last October, the first new Taco John’s restaurant opened on South Greeley Highway, complete with a sleek look that ties in the company’s updated logo and contemporary branding. New menu items were rolled out in Cheyenne in preparation for them to go national.

And a satellite franchise support center location was opened in Minneapolis to be closer to more than 200 Taco John’s locations in the Midwest.

