UW names three President Finalists; Public appearances set to begin Monday

The University of Wyoming Board of Trustees has identified three finalists for the university presidency and scheduled public appearances for each beginning Monday, Feb. 24.

The candidates are Gregory W. Bowman, dean of the West Virginia University College of Law; Edward Seidel, vice president for economic development and innovation for the University of Illinois System; and Daniel M. White, chancellor of the University of Alaska-Fairbanks.

Each candidate is scheduled to have public meetings with UW students, faculty and staff, along with a community reception at UW’s Marian H. Rochelle Gateway Center and a public forum in Casper. Here is the public schedule for each finalist:

Gregory W. Bowman

Monday, Feb. 24

8-9 a.m. — Breakfast with students, Wyoming Union Gardens.

1:30-2:30 p.m. — Forum with faculty, Marian H. Rochelle Gateway Center — will air via UW’s WyoCast system at https://wyocast.uwyo.edu/WyoCast/Play/5c28d779c05d4a5980c5e1bc7e3fbc731d.

2:45-3:45 p.m. — Forum with staff, Marian H. Rochelle Gateway Center — will air via WyoCast at https://wyocast.uwyo.edu/WyoCast/Play/5c28d779c05d4a5980c5e1bc7e3fbc731d.

5:30-7 p.m. — Community reception, Marian H. Rochelle Gateway Center.

Tuesday, Feb. 25

9-10 a.m. — Public forum, Casper College Student Union/UW Building, Casper — will air via WyoCast at https://wyocast.uwyo.edu/WyoCast/Play/131673f54bf040b1b83c3b714dff092e1d.

Edward Seidel

Tuesday, Feb. 25

8-9 a.m. — Breakfast with students, Wyoming Union Gardens.

1:30-2:30 p.m. — Forum with faculty, Marian H. Rochelle Gateway Center — will air via WyoCast at https://wyocast.uwyo.edu/WyoCast/Play/9b4dc6a33595448f83af046f6f2ce5901d.

2:45-3:45 p.m. — Forum with staff, Marian H. Rochelle Gateway Center — will air via WyoCast at https://wyocast.uwyo.edu/WyoCast/Play/9b4dc6a33595448f83af046f6f2ce5901d.

5:30-7 p.m. — Community reception, Marian H. Rochelle Gateway Center.

Wednesday, Feb. 26

9-10 a.m. — Public forum, Casper College Student Union/UW Building, Casper — will air via WyoCast at https://wyocast.uwyo.edu/WyoCast/Play/be0560e4fbff4892983d7a1b519d33091d.

Daniel M. White

Wednesday, Feb. 26

8-9 a.m. — Breakfast with students, Wyoming Union Gardens.

1:30-2:30 p.m. — Forum with faculty, Wildcatter Club and Suites — will air via WyoCast at https://wyocast.uwyo.edu/WyoCast/Play/fc9a859fc65d4316a4049e20c25b1f931d.

2:45-3:45 p.m. — Forum with staff, Wildcatter Club and Suites — will air via WyoCast at https://wyocast.uwyo.edu/WyoCast/Play/fc9a859fc65d4316a4049e20c25b1f931d.

5:30-7 p.m. — Community reception, Wildcatter Club and Suites.

Thursday, Feb. 27

9-10 a.m. — Public forum, Casper College Student Union/UW Building, Casper — will air via WyoCast at https://wyocast.uwyo.edu/WyoCast/Play/8ca7842708e248fe99562aad78afb8dc1d.

Those viewing the faculty, staff and Casper forums with each finalist via WyoCast will have the ability to submit questions through that system.

The UW Board of Trustees will interview the three finalists in executive session Thursday, Feb. 27, starting at 8:30 a.m. at the Gateway Center.

During their visits to campus, the finalists also will meet with members of UW’s executive leadership team; deans and directors; Department of Athletics leaders; and others.

The Board of Trustees seeks public input on the candidates before it fulfills its responsibility to select the new president. People are invited to share their thoughts and perspectives with the board by answering online questionnaires that are being established for each finalist at the following sites:

Bowman — www.surveymonkey.com/r/PLZ2CJM.

Seidel — www.surveymonkey.com/r/PVDYZBD.

White — www.surveymonkey.com/r/PVS23HR.

The deadline for input on Bowman and Seidel is 10 p.m. Wednesday. Because people in Casper will not interact with White until Thursday morning, the deadline for input on him is noon Thursday — although people are encouraged to submit their comments on White by 10 p.m. Wednesday as well.

During the week of March 2, the board may extend an offer to the candidate it selects. The new president is expected to be in office by July 1.