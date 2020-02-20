Snowmobiling legend died on Tuesday; He brought the sport to Wyoming

One of the giants in Wyoming Snowmobile history has passed into history James “Jim” Smail of Lander died Tuesday.

Smail and his father opened one of the first snowmobile dealerships in the state, selling Ski-Doo models at their Jeep garage in Lander. He spent years racing and testing Bombardier snowmobiles & motorcycles and also riding just for the sheer pleasure, according to his obituary.

Jim Smail



The snowmobiling industry profited greatly from Jim’s dedication, knowledge and vision. He was instrumental in the development of the Continental Divide Snowmobile Trail and was employed as the Snowmobile Trails Coordinator for the State of Wyoming where he worked tirelessly for many years advancing the sport locally as well as over the Intermountain West. In 1998 he was honored by being inducted into the International Snowmobile Hall of Fame and was extremely proud to be a member of the prestigious group Iron Dog Brigade as well as a dedicated Lander Snowdrifter.

Smail’s family will hold a celebration of his life later this year.

