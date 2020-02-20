Ozone Action Day Designated in Upper Green River Basin

The Air Quality Division (AQD) of Wyoming’s Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) is designating Friday, February 21 as an Ozone Action Day for the Upper Green River Basin Ozone Nonattainment Area.

An Ozone Action Day is issued when forecasted weather conditions are favorable for the formation of ozone. Ozone appears to be elevated in the Basin when there is a presence of ozone-forming precursor emissions including oxides of nitrogen and volatile organic compounds coupled with meteorological conditions such as strong temperature inversions, low winds, snow cover, and sunlight.

During the Winter Ozone season (January-March), everyone should take actions to reduce ozone precursor emissions and ground-level ozone formation.

Ozone is an air pollutant that can cause respiratory health effects especially to children, the elderly and people with existing respiratory conditions. People in these sensitive groups should limit strenuous or extended outdoor activities, especially in the afternoon and evening. More information on ozone and the health effects of ozone are available at the Wyoming Department of Health website, https://health.wyo.gov/publichealth/infectious-disease-epidemiology-unit/disease/ozone/.

Current information on ozone levels at the Air Quality Division’s monitoring stations at Daniel South, Pinedale, Boulder, Big Piney, and Juel Spring can be found at www.wyvisnet.com.