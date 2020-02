A fire Wednesday morning right at 8 a.m. totaled a single-wide mobile home in the Cliffview Mobile Home Park on Sapphire Drive.

Riverton Fire Chief Henri DeClerq said the fire was accidental and was caused by a cooking pan left on a hot stove.

Some 15 firefighters were on the scene for about three hours. There were no injuries. The single occupant of the mobile home escaped the fire after calling for assistance.