Cowgirls sweep USU; Pokes fall to hot shooting Aggies

With five players reaching double-figure scoring, the Wyoming Cowgirls (13-11, 9-6 MW) earned the season sweep of Utah State (7-20, 2-14 MW) by a final score of 64-45. It’s the first time the Cowgirls have had five players each score at least 10 points since UW hosted Air Force last season (2/6/19).



“Everybody played well, once again,” said head coach Gerald Mattinson. “I really like what I see in the score sheet. I like the balance, and I like the effort. But at this time of year, we don’t even have time to review this one. This one’s done.”



Senior Taylor Rusk scored a game-high-tying 15 points on an efficient 5-of-8 shooting. She made three of her four attempts from downtown. Rusk added a game-high-tying eight rebounds and dished out a pair of assists. Defensively, she added a block and a steal. This is the 10th time this season and the 48th time in her career Rusk has reached double-digit scoring in a game.

The Cowgirls return to the hardwood on Saturday, Feb. 22, when they host Air Force at 2 p.m. in the Arena-Auditorium.

Men

The Wyoming Cowboys ran into hot shooting in the opening frame in a 78-58 road loss at Utah State on Wednesday evening in the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum in Logan, Utah. It marked the eighth win in the last nine games for the defending Mountain West Champion Aggies. Utah State shot 55 percent from the field in the opening 20 minutes of play, but Wyoming held the Aggies to 44 percent in the second frame.

“We had an opportunity to cut the deficit in the second half and I thought our guys dug in and really moved the basketball well,” UW head coach Allen Edwards. “It was about a 12 minute segment, as we played really good basketball, but give credit to Utah State they are a really good basketball team.”

Wyoming was led in scoring by Sophomore Trevon “TJ” Taylor added 16 points for the Pokes. He has scored in double-figures seven times this season and twice in the last three contests. Sophomore Greg Milton III added 10 points for his third game in double-figures this season. Senior Jake Hendricks hit a pair of three pointers for 68 this season, as he is only one away from moving into the top-10 in single season threes at Wyoming.

Wyoming returns to action on Saturday heading to Colorado Springs to take on Air Force in a 2 p.m. matchup on AT&T SportsNet.