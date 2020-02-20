Clear, Highs in Mid-Teens for Thursday, Windy

Breaking News

February 20, 2020
The Radar Dome at the National Weather Service Forecast office at Riverton Regional Airport. Wyotoday.com photo by Ernie Over

Thursday’s weather looks like clear to partly cloudy skies, with patchy morning fog. Winds will be become breezy to windy today and tonight. There will be a slight warming of temperatures tonight into the weekend. Next snow chances not until Sunday according to the National Weather Service Forecast Office at Riverton Regional Airport.

