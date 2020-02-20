Central pushed #17 Western to the wire in Riverton Wed.

The Central Wyoming College men took on #17 ranked Western Wyoming Community College last night at Rustler Gym and lost a hard-fought 104 to 94 decision.

Individually for the Rustlers, Darius Guinn scored 27 points, grabbed 4 rebounds, and had 4 assists; Jacob Smith finished with 17 points; Jerroda Briscoe had 16 points, 4 rebounds and 3 blocks; Dave Francois also finished in double figures with 14 points: James Woods had 9 points but he cleared the boards for 7 rebounds. Abdi Dahir finished with 8 points and 5 rebounds.

The Rustlers are now 18-10 overall and and 8-5 in conference. They wrap-up the regular season with a 4 p.m. game Saturday in Cheyenne against Laramie County Community College.

The Central Women picked up their seventh victory of the year with a 59-46 win over the Western Women. The Lady Rustlers are now 7-19 overall and 2-12 in Conference. Siona Astorga led the Lady Rustlers with 19 total points and 7 rebounds while Kailiana Ramos came off the bench to score an even dozen points while dishing out six assists.

The CWC Woman close out the season Saturday afternoon at Laramie County Community College with a 2 p.m. game against the Golden Eagles.