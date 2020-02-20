Annual Wyoming Bee College March 20-22 in Cheyenne

These three days are all about bees. The Wyoming Bee College will be March 20-22 at Laramie County Community College in Cheyenne.

Registration for the Friday sessions in the LCCC Pathfinder Building begins at 7:30 a.m. and classes begin at 8 a.m.

There is a choice of five workshops; honeycomb production, apitherapy or three different approaches to advancing your beekeeping skills, said Catherine Wissner, University of Wyoming Extension horticulturist in Laramie County.

Saturday and Sunday sessions are in the Recreation and Athletic Center. Saturday registration begins at 7 a.m. followed by welcome remarks from the American Honey Queen and Annette Meredith with Bee Informed Partnership.

Phil Craft from Bee Culture magazine will provide a keynote on the “Wonderful world of beekeeping, a thousand questions.”

The conference splits into six tracks:

Become a Beekeeper

Learning Curves

Who Are They

Queens and More

Build a Better World for Bees

Bee Fun

Saturday afternoon ends at 4:30 with a cash bar, snacks and vendor reception.

“Sunday picks up where Saturday leaves off and fills in the beekeeping gaps,” said Wissner.

Keynote speaker Jamie Ellis will discuss, “Being a successful and responsible beekeeper or what is killing your bees and what you can do about it,” before breaking into workshops.

The six tracks from Saturday carry over into Sunday’s sessions. The day’s workshops conclude at noon with a panel discussion on beekeeping techniques solving common issues. Panelist include Albert Chubak, Natasha DuCharme, Paul Anderson and Michael Jordan.

Registration includes lunches, snacks and beverages for all three days. Registration for the pre-conference Friday is $125/person, for the Saturday and Sunday sessions is $85/person, or the three-day package deal is $195/person.

Bee Buddies, kids between 7-15 years old who are working with an adult beekeeper or 4-H leader, receive free admission with a paying adult. Sign them up when filling out the registration.

For more information regarding the conference, registration and to print the daily conference agendas, visit www.wyomingbeecollege.org.