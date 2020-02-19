Woman pulled knife; Vehicle Crash; Shoplifters

A simple assault was reported North 7th East and East Fremont where a woman reported she pulled out a knife in self defense against another woman. The incident is under investigation.

A two vehicle crash occurred just past 6 p.m. Tuedsay in the 400 block of North Federal that resulted in a temporary road blockage. An ambulance was dispatched to the scene and two vehicles were towed from the scene.

Police were searching early Wednesday for a white colored Grand Cherokee after the occupants allegedly stole a pack of soft drinks and potato chips while harassing a worker at a business on North Federal at 6:40 a.m. A report is pending.

Arrests:

Virgil Monroe, 54, Riverton, Arrested. Pedestrians Under the Influence

Clement Eagle, 47, Riverton, Arrested. Open Container and Public Intoxication