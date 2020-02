New Riverton Police Officers and two dispatchers took their oath of office before a packed house at City Hall Tuesday night. After being administered their oaths by Mayor Richard Gard, the officer’s received their badges and had them pinned onto their uniforms by family members. The new officers include: Officers Shyenne Deavor, Logan Alley, and Ruby Zigler and dispatchers Sarah Romero and Valerie Hinkle.

Wyotoday.com photos by Ernie Over

Officer Shyenne Deavor and wife Kayla

Officer Logan Alley and his finance Chrissy Cabada

Office Ruby Zigler and her husband Ross.

Dispatcher Sarah Romero and her son Yacee Cortez

Dispatcher Valerie Hinkle her husband Chance and baby Maverick.