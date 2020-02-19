Putting and keeping KIDS & Wild Sheep on the Mountain

Free Admission and open to the public, 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19, at the Water for Wildlife Center, 545 Main Street, Lander.

Please join us for a fun and informative evening about bighorn sheep and outdoor youth opportunities. The Wyoming Wild Sheep Foundation will share bighorn sheep related activities they have helped fund. Education leaders from the National Bighorn Sheep Center will tell us about their recently launched “Camp Bighorn” taking place in August. The Water for Wildlife Foundation, host for the evening, will discuss some of their conservation projects and sponsor a camper. Snacks and beverages will be provided.

Water for Wildlife will be sponsoring a youth between the ages of 9-12 to attend Camp Bighorn August 2-6, 2020 in Dubois! Attendees at this presentation can nominate a youth for this special opportunity ($500 value).