Physical assault reported; Scammer hits; Theft

In the past 24 hours the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Center in Lander has taken 40 calls for service, including 15 ambulance calls and three fire calls. Six individuals were booked into the Fremont County Detention Center which has a current inmate population of 186 inmates that it is responsible for. Of those, one is on home detention and eight inmates are being held outside of the county.

Items of note from the blotter include:

An alleged theft from a bank account in the Lander area was determined to be a civil issue and not a criminal matter.

A report was taken on an incident in which neighbors were involved in a physical altercation on Riverview Road west of town.

Reports on two incidents under investigation were redacted from the daily report.

In the 72 hours from Valentines Day through Monday, the FCSO reported 140 calls for service.

Among the calls was a complaint of a mail theft involving personal mail and packages from Windy Ridge Road near Lander.

A welder was reported stolen from an address on Bluebell Lane in the Gardens North Subdivision.

A scam involving a caller telling residents that they owe money to a power company is again circulating through the county. Unfortunately the homeowner gave funds totaling over $600 to the scammer. Calls of this nature should always be double-checked with the appropriate vendor, and do not call the number left by the caller. Call your local office instead.

A resident in Pavillion reported their vehicle window was broken out and money stolen. The incident is under investigation.

There was one coroner call during the period for a self-inflicted gunshot death.

All persons arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

