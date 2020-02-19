Breaking News

Let’s Talk Fremont Part Two 02/19/2020

Rusty W
Article Updated: February 19, 2020
For the second segment we had an Interview with U.S. Senator John Barrasso and Wyotoday’s Ernie Over during the Senator’s visit to Riverton Tuesday .

U.S. Senator John Barrasso at the Wind River Radio Network and Wyotoday.com studios Tuesday morning.

