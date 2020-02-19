Breaking News

Let’s Talk Fremont Part One 02/19/2020

Rusty W
Article Updated: February 19, 2020
Comments Off on Let’s Talk Fremont Part One 02/19/2020

First segment of Let’s Talk, City Administrator Tony Tolstedt and Mayor Richard Gard recapped Tuesday’s City Council meeting.


Tony Tolstedt and Mayor Richard Gard

Post navigation

Posted in: