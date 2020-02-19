Feb 25, 1961 – Feb 15, 2020

Traditional Native American Services for George M. Shakespeare, Jr., 58, will be held 10:00 a.m., Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020 at Blue Sky Hall, Ethete, WY. Interment will follow at Shakespeare Cemetery. A Wake will be held Wednesday, Feb. 19th Blue Sky Hall, Ethete, WY.

Mr. Shakespeare passed away on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at the University of Utah Medical Center in SLC, UT.

George was born on February 25, 1961 in Lander, Wyoming, son of George M. Shakespeare, Sr. and Margaret (Hanway) Shakespeare.