Community Service Contract applications now available

The City of Riverton is now accepting Community Contract for Services Funding Requests. Applications are available here or may be picked up at Riverton City Hall, 816 North Federal Blvd., Riverton.

The City of Riverton has provided funding for community service providers for many years. Organizations receiving funding through this mechanism are generally those providing services to the Community. They are not under the direct oversight of the City of Riverton and, as such, are not maintained as City departments.

Examples of past awardees include “R” Recreation, PAWS, Injury Prevention Resources, Eagles Hope Transitions Center, the Riverton Chamber of Commerce and Riverton Volunteer Fire Department, among others.

The deadline to submit requests is no later that 5:00 pm, Wednesday, April 1, 2020. For questions, please contact Mia Harris, Finance Director at mharris@rivertonwy.gov or (307) 857-7703.