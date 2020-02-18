Valentines was a Great Day to Say Thanks at Job Corps

Valentines Day is typically a day we share the love, and Wind River Job Corps students wanted to make sure to do so with the whole community this year.

Giant 20″ x 30″ glossy photo personalized poster Valentine’s Day cards were sent last week to each of our members of Congress – Congresswoman Liz Cheney, Senator Mike Enzi and Senator John Barrassso. Smaller posters were personalized and sent to local elected officials – Senator Eli Bebout, Rep. Tim Salazar, Rep. David Miller, Mayor Rich Gard, as well as others throughout the community.

Students joined in the effort as a photo was taken of them and staff holding large letters that spelled out Thank You as well as various types of Valentines hearts. They had a great time knowing they were sending a sincere message to their supporters. Many of these supporters provide internships to students so that they can acquire real world experience, provide guidance through the Community Council, are involved with WRJC community service projects, or are businesses that support travel, retail and recreation needs of the students.

–Media Release from WRJC