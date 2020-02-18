Threats; Slide-offs; Dog Bite

Below is the Riverton Police Department report for Valentines Day, Saturday, Sunday and Monday. There were 86 calls for service during that time.

Items of note from the call blotter:

The Administrative Office at the Wind River Job Corps Center reported receiving threats. A report is pending.

A Riverton resident reported that her U.S. Mail is being held by another party without permission. A report is pending.

Officers assisted the Riverton Fire Department with a report of a natural gas smell in the 1350 block of South Federal.

Airbags were deployed in a 2013 Chevy Impala that ran off the highway near the CWC entrance. The driver was apparently uninjured.

A 2009 Chevy drove in an alley fence in the 900 block of East Pershing. A State Accident report was filed with damage over $1,000.

A sexual assault was reported on Sunday. Officers are investigating.

A resident in the Wind River Estates arrived at the Emergency Room with a dog bite. A report was taken.

A black Toyota Tacoma struck a deer in the 3200 block of West Main.

A resident reported losing a wallet and discovered nearly $50 in charges made to a credit card afterwards. Multiple credit and debit cards were in the wallet. The victim was cancelling the cards.

Arrests:

Kyle Cress, 40, Riverton, Arrested. Two (2) Fremont County warrants

Clement Eagle, 47, Riverton, Arrested. Public Intoxication

Ardie Longsoldier, 50, Riverton, Arrested. Public Intoxication

Nekeesha Duran, 21, Riverton, Arrested. Public Intoxication

Wendall Antelope, 41, Riverton, Arrested. Criminal Trespass

A 49-year-old male from Riverton issued a citation for Possession of a Controlled Substance.

Rudolph Norse, 51, Riverton, Arrested. Criminal Trespass

Cynthia Shakespeare, 57, Arapahoe, Arrested. Public Intoxication

Dovonah SunRhodes, 18, Riverton, Arrested. Driving While Under the Influence and Possession of a Controlled Substance.

A 14-year-old male from Riverton was cited for Use of a Controlled Substance-Marijuana

Sharanda Farson, 26, Riverton, Arrested. Driving While Under the Influence

Richard Brown, 46, Riverton. Arrested. Public Intoxication

Virgil Monroe, 54, Riverton, Arrested. Public Intoxication and Riverton Municipal warrant

Jenea Mandan, 25, Riverton, Arrested. Child Endangerment and Fremont County warrant

A group girls ages 15-16 were involved in an altercation in the 4900 block of Valley View. A report is pending on possible Minor Under the Influence/Possession of alcohol

Ashley Dewey, 28, Riverton, Arrested. Riverton Municipal warrant

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law