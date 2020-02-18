State’s Snowpack growing, 17 points more than last year

The 11th Snow Report for Water Year 2020 (2019-2020 snow season) from the Natural Resources Conservation Service currently indicates the state’s SNOTELs are reading 121% of median with a basin high of 144% and a basin low of 84%. Last year the state was at 104%, and at 114% in 2018.

The Wind River Basin Snow Water Equivalent has gone up two points from one week ago to 112 percent of the 30-year-median, The Big Horn River Basin is at 133 percent, a two point drop from last week, and the Sweetwater River Basin is currently at 88 percent of the median, a one point increase in the last seven days.

See the map and table below. The map may differ slightly from the table depending upon how many stations were reporting at the time.