Rustlers take home win over Sheridan Generals

Article Updated: February 18, 2020
Jaylon Gentry, a 5-9 Freshman from Brown Deer, Wisconsin, scored 25 points against the Generals including six of nine from beyond the arc. CWC Photo.

The Central Wyoming College Men’s basketball team Saturday played one of its more exciting contests this season in a two-point win over Sheridan College at Rustler Gym, 82-80.

With Central leading by two, a three point shot by Sheridan came just after the clock ran out. The shot circled the basket and finally dropped in, but the three-pointer was ruled not good as the ball was still in the players hands when time expired.

For the Rustlers: Jaylon Gentry- 25 points (6/9 from 3); Dave Francois- 12 points, 4 rebounds; James Woods- 11 points; Abdi Dahir- 8 points, 9 rebounds; Anthony Mensah- 8 points, 5 rebounds.

With the win, the Rustlers conference record moved to 8-4 while overall CWC is 18-9.

In the women’s game, Sheridan took a 77 to 44 victory. The Lady Rustlers record is now 6-19 overall and 1-12 in Conference.

Western Wyoming College comes to Riverton this Wednesday evening in the last home games of the season and the next to the last game before the Region IX tournament.

