Rustlers take home win over Sheridan Generals

The Central Wyoming College Men’s basketball team Saturday played one of its more exciting contests this season in a two-point win over Sheridan College at Rustler Gym, 82-80.

With Central leading by two, a three point shot by Sheridan came just after the clock ran out. The shot circled the basket and finally dropped in, but the three-pointer was ruled not good as the ball was still in the players hands when time expired.

For the Rustlers: Jaylon Gentry- 25 points (6/9 from 3); Dave Francois- 12 points, 4 rebounds; James Woods- 11 points; Abdi Dahir- 8 points, 9 rebounds; Anthony Mensah- 8 points, 5 rebounds.

With the win, the Rustlers conference record moved to 8-4 while overall CWC is 18-9.

In the women’s game, Sheridan took a 77 to 44 victory. The Lady Rustlers record is now 6-19 overall and 1-12 in Conference.

Western Wyoming College comes to Riverton this Wednesday evening in the last home games of the season and the next to the last game before the Region IX tournament.