Let’s Talk Fremont 02/18/2020

Rusty W
Article Updated: February 18, 2020
Today’s program feature SageWest Health Care’s Director of Pharmacy Sara Johnson-Higgs and two FFA students from Riverton High School, McKayla Osborne and Katie Fisher who talked about the upcoming National FFA Week.


Sara Johnson-Higgs and FFA students, McKayla Osborne and Katie Fisher

