Barrasso said United States is in a “Fascinating Time”

Back in Wyoming on the Congressional Presidents Day Recess, Wyoming U.S. Senator John Barrasso stopped by the Wind River Radio Network on Tuesday for an interview with News Director Ernie Over.

Barrasso then trekked up the hill to Central Wyoming College to speak at the weekly meeting of the Riverton Rotary Club.

“These are fascinating times,” he told the Riverton Rotarians. “We just went through the impeachment and now it’s a Presidential Election Year. The Republicans want to grow the economy and the Democrats want to grow the government. They have a different philosophy from mine.”

The Junior U.S. Senator said the Democrats have a different mindset “and there is not as great a common ground as you’d like it to be.”

Barrasso said that since Washington is so isolated, as the Chairman of the Environment and Public Works Committee he said he’s made it a point to bring Wyoming leaders back to Washington “to get the real story of what is happening on the ground.” He ticked off an impressive list of state leaders whom he and Sen. Mike Enzi had invited, from WYDOT Director Luke Reiner to Fremont County State Senator Eli Bebout, among others.

Senator Barrasso answered a question from Riverton Rotarian Dennis Tippets at Tuesday’s luncheon. Wyotoday photo by Ernie Over

Questions directed to Barrasso from the audience at the noon luncheon included a query about a possible Wyoming role in the new United States Space Force. The senator said that would be headquartered at Colorado Springs and he didn’t know if Wyoming would have a role or not.

One question asked the Senator what help he could get in having Veteran’s Health Care access cards available at more locations in Wyoming except just Cheyenne and Sheridan. “Those locations better serve Montana, South Dakota, and Northern Colorado,” Barrasso said.

The topic of the cost of prescription drug costs and health care costs in general was also broached. “We’ve gotten rid of the gag rule that prevented pharmacists from telling patients that they could get a better price with a different plan, and such. “We’ve got the medicine right but the math wrong,” he said. “Part of the problem is that drug makers are sold to others who then hike the prices.

After the Rotary luncheon, Barrasso rushed out of the room to the airport to make his next appointment in Washakie County.