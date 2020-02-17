Breaking News

NWS: Below Normal Temps for the next 8-14 Days

News Director
Article Updated: February 17, 2020
Comments Off on NWS: Below Normal Temps for the next 8-14 Days

Overall expected impacts from weather this week are moderate according to the National Weather Service. Here are the highlights:

  • Snow ending tonight in southeast Wyoming. Impacts remain along I-80.
  • Seasonally dry conditions remain in parts of Wyoming.
  • Snow water equivalent is above normal for many basins in Wyoming due to recent snowfall. Values will likely increase after weekend snowfall is added to the mix.
  • The Climate Prediction Center 8 to 14 day outlook strongly favors below normal temperatures and slight chance for above normal precipitation for Wyoming late February to early March.

Post navigation

Posted in: