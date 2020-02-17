NWS: Below Normal Temps for the next 8-14 Days

Overall expected impacts from weather this week are moderate according to the National Weather Service. Here are the highlights:

Snow ending tonight in southeast Wyoming. Impacts remain along I-80.

Seasonally dry conditions remain in parts of Wyoming.

Snow water equivalent is above normal for many basins in Wyoming due to recent snowfall. Values will likely increase after weekend snowfall is added to the mix.

The Climate Prediction Center 8 to 14 day outlook strongly favors below normal temperatures and slight chance for above normal precipitation for Wyoming late February to early March.