Friday’s Wind Gusts equaled a Category 1 Hurricane

Mother nature gave portions of the Cowboy State a Valentine’s day treat Friday with strong winds along with blowing & drifting snow. Locally, the peak recorded gust was 89 mph in Red Canyon south of Lander which puts it in the same weather as a Category 1 hurricane. Muddy Gap reported a 77 mph gust, two mph over Force 1 hurricane while Fort Washakie came in with a 71 mph peak gust; Thermpolis recorded its peak gust at 51 mph; and the Dubois Airport reported a 47 mph peak gust.

The graphic below from the National Weather Service reports wind gusts on Friday, Feb. 14th, Valentines Day.