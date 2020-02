Albert M. Lowry High School in Winemucca. Nevada has enshrined Sergio Cabada into its Hall of Fame for his high school prowess as a track and Cross Country athlete.

Cabada is a former officer in the Riverton Police Department.

According to his brother Lupe, Sergio was a multiple State Champion and led his Buckeroo Team to multiple state titles in Nevada’s largest high school classification.

Congratulations Sergio!