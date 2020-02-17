Heaven received another angel on February 12, 2020. Ella “Leona” Davis age 94 went to be with Jesus Christ after several years of fighting illness. She died at Sage West Lander Hospital in Lander, WY, surrounded by her family. A funeral mass will be held at Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Lander, WY on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. A rosary service will be held at Holy Rosary Catholic Church on Monday February 17, 2020 at 6:00 p.m.

Ella Leona Davis was born on July 1, 1925 at Fort Washakie, Wyoming to Louis Chavez and Josephine (Reagan) Chavez. She grew up in the Fort Washakie and Crowheart areas of Wyoming. Leona and her siblings were raised by her grandmother Virginia Martinez when her mother remarried. Leona attended boarding school at St. Stephens Catholic School as a child and adolescent. She then went to Haskell Indian Boarding School in Lawrence, Kansas to complete high school. While attending Haskell she met and then married the love of her life Harold Davis on June 22, 1943 in San Diego, California. She worked in San Diego as a welder during World War II in the shipyards. Leona moved back to Wyoming in 1945 with her husband and son. They worked on her Aunt and Uncles ranch at Black Mountain for many years until they moved back to Fort Washakie.

Leona completed cosmetology school in Riverton in 1969 and worked at several beauty salons in the Lander area as a cosmetologist. She started working at the Eastern Shoshone Tribal Headstart and then for Wind River Legal Service as a bookkeeper until her retirement in 1997.

Leona was a member of the Eastern Shoshone Tribe and a life-long Catholic. A member of the Holy Rosary Church, Leona attended daily mass until her health would not allow her to continue. She continued to pray the Rosary and spent time daily devoting prayers to family and friends.

Leona was an avid sports enthusiast. She was happiest when watching her grandchildren play soccer, basketball, baseball, wrestling, football, swimming, volleyball, and bowling. She also had NFL and NBA teams she watched faithfully.

Words cannot explain how amazing and beautiful a person she was. Such a genuine soul, she truly had a golden heart. So beautiful in every aspect. The family has dreaded this moment for years, but now her suffering has ended and she has gone to join other family members in heaven. We are forever grateful to her for her wisdom, teaching, and all the cherished memories she left us. She loved all her children and grandchildren so much. She will remain in our hearts forever.

She is survived by her daughters Pauline and JoLynn Davis of Lander, sister Lucille McAdams of Fort Washakie, brothers Robert Calhoun and Melvin “Pete” Calhoun of Crowheart; grandchildren Tracy (Scott) Rupp, Lander; Anthony (Colleen) of Mulkiteo, WA ; Robin Olson of Las Vegas, NV; Carmen Davis of Orlando, FL; great grandchildren Aaron Gregg of Aurora, CO; Brandon (Marie) Jones, Rapid City, SD; Nicholas Knell (Kassidy Anderson), Lander, WY; Rosie Knell (Bobby Campbell) of Hudson, WY; Brody Knell, Gillette, WY; Noah (Deirdre Trask) Knell, Laramie, WY; Brittany (Mike) Dailey; Alexa Johnson (Robert Dighton) all of Lander, WY; Tre’ Davis and Drew Reddon, Willison, ND; Jazmyne Reddon, Billings, MT; Benjamin, Samuel and Ava Leona Davis, Mulkiteo, WA; Justin and Dylan Nelson, New Town, ND; and Samantha and Xavier Olson, Las Vegas, NV. Great-Great Grandchildren Brayden Johnson-Baker, Silas Dailey, Owen Knell, Kloie Sanders, Hailie Jones, Faith Jones, Aubrey Bynon, Anavian Even, Aria Johnson, Nova, Carley and Gavin Dighton. Numerous nieces, nephews and friends.

She was preceded in death by her ex-husband and forever friend Harold Davis, son Harold “Dave” Davis, sisters Pauline Pacheco, Katherine Ender, Norma Chavez, and Marilyn Holt. Grandchildren Emi Gregg, Crystal Johnson, Andrea Nelson, and Isabell Davis.

