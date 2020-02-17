Breaking News

Brooks Lake recorded over one foot of new snow

Article Updated: February 17, 2020
Snowpack in the Wind River Range.

The National Weather Service reports the following new snow totals in the storms that passed through the area from this past weekend: 

Fremont County...   
Brooks Lake...                      16 inches.  
Burroughs Creek Snotel...            8 inches.  
Little Warm Snotel...                5 inches.  
Castle Creek Snotel...               4 inches.  
Deer Park Snotel...                  4 inches.  
South Pass Snotel...                 4 inches.  
Boysen Dam...                        2 inches.  
Dubois...                            2 inches.  
Riverton...                        1.3 inches.  
Riverton Airport...                1.1 inches.  
Riverton 1 W...                      1 inch. 

Hot Springs County...   
6 N Thermopolis...                 2.5 inches.  
B9 NE Thermopolis...                2.1 inches.

