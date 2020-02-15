Sep 1, 1966 – Feb 4, 2020

A Memorial service for Tamara Dawn Turpen, 53, will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, February 15, 2020 at Davis Funeral Home with Pastor Matt White officiating.

Miss Turpen passed away on February 4, 2020 in Laramie, Wyoming where she was living.

She was born on September 1, 1966, in Riverton, WY, daughter of Adam and Sherry (Cobb) Turpen. Tamara graduated from Riverton High School in 1984. She married Lawrence Burgess on February 4, 1984. They were later divorced but stayed friends. Throughout her life, she spent time living in Riverton, Dubois, Rock River, Georgia, Germany and Rawlins.

Tamara worked 27 years as a sales associate for Walmart.

Miss Turpen enjoyed spending her time camping at Brooks Falls in the Dubois area, reading, cross stitching, traveling as well as spending time with her loving family.

Survivors include her father, Adam Turpen; sons, Weston and his wife Naomi Ruth Burgess and Jonathan and his wife, Monica Burgess; brother, Tom Turpen; sister, Tanya Turpen; 5 grandchildren, Dawn, Sharon, Kristy, Jonathan Clyde and KJ; niece and nephews, Heidi, Tyrel and Cole; and her beloved dog, Jenna.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Sherry Turpen ; grandparents, Clyde and Charlotte Cobb; uncle,Leo Turpen; father-in-law, Larry Burgess; and beloved dog, Schy.

