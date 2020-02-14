Breaking News

Weekend H.S. Basketball Broadcast Schedule

News Director
Article Updated: February 14, 2020
High School Basketball at Shoshoni. Wyotoday photo by Ernie Over

Thursday score:

 Dubois 85 Ft. Washakie 50

Today’s schedule:

Riverton at Green River, 6 & 7:30 pm  KVOW, 1450

Shoshoni at Wyoming Indian, 5:30 & 7 p.m.  KFCW 93.1

Kemmerer at Wind River, 5:30 & 7p .m. KTAK, 93.9

Thermopolis at Powell, 5:30 & 7 p.m.  KDNO, 101.7

St.Stephens at Meeteetse, 6 & 7:30 p.m.

Dubois at Ten Sleep, 6:30 p.m

Lander Valley at Pinedale, 5:30 & 7 p.m.

Worland at Rawlins, 5:30 & 7 p.m.

Saturday

Riverton at Evanston 1 & 2:30 p.m. . KTAK, 93.9

Wind River at Wyo. Indian, 5:30 & 7 p.m. KTAK, 93.9 (WR) & KFCW 93.1 (WI)

Big Piney at Lander Valley, 3 & 4:30 p.m.

Lovell at Thermopolis, 3 & 4:30 p.m. KDNO, 101.7

Kemmerer at Shoshoni, 1:30 & 3 p.m.

Ten Sleep at St. Stephens 1 & 3:30 p.m.

Burlington at Dubois, 2:30 p.m.

