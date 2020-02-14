Weekend H.S. Basketball Broadcast Schedule

Thursday score:
Dubois 85 Ft. Washakie 50
Today’s schedule:
Riverton at Green River, 6 & 7:30 pm KVOW, 1450
Shoshoni at Wyoming Indian, 5:30 & 7 p.m. KFCW 93.1
Kemmerer at Wind River, 5:30 & 7p .m. KTAK, 93.9
Thermopolis at Powell, 5:30 & 7 p.m. KDNO, 101.7
St.Stephens at Meeteetse, 6 & 7:30 p.m.
Dubois at Ten Sleep, 6:30 p.m
Lander Valley at Pinedale, 5:30 & 7 p.m.
Worland at Rawlins, 5:30 & 7 p.m.
Saturday
Riverton at Evanston 1 & 2:30 p.m. . KTAK, 93.9
Wind River at Wyo. Indian, 5:30 & 7 p.m. KTAK, 93.9 (WR) & KFCW 93.1 (WI)
Big Piney at Lander Valley, 3 & 4:30 p.m.
Lovell at Thermopolis, 3 & 4:30 p.m. KDNO, 101.7
Kemmerer at Shoshoni, 1:30 & 3 p.m.
Ten Sleep at St. Stephens 1 & 3:30 p.m.
Burlington at Dubois, 2:30 p.m.