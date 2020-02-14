Vehicle Rollover; Stuck Snowmobile; Two arrests

There were 40 calls to the Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Center on Thursday, including 11 ambulance calls and one fire call. Seven persons were booked into the detention center which today has a roster of 191 inmates. Of those, one is on home detention and eight inmates are being housed outside of the county.

Items of note from the call blotter:

A hit-and-run driver crashed a vehicle into gates at an address on Riverview Road and fled the scene.

Two adults, a female age 51 and a male age 56 were taken to SageWest Lander by ground ambulance for minor injuries after their vehicle rolled off of the North Fork Road outside of Lander. Lander Rural Fire Battalion also responded to this call.

A snowmobiler got stuck in the Gustave Lake Area and engaged a personal locator beacon that was pick up by the Air Force Rescue Center and relayed to the sheriff’s office. The snowmobiler was located and freed without incident.