UW Fall Grads Announced

The University of Wyoming accorded degrees upon the following students from Fremont, Hot Springs and Washakie counties at the completion of the 2019 fall semester.
The following degrees may be included on this list: BA (Bachelor of Arts); BGS ( Bachelor of General Studies); BS (Bachelor of Science); BSCE (Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering); BSCP (Bachelor of Science in Computer Engineering); BSN (Bachelor of Science in Nursing); and MA (Master of Arts).
Students are:
Hudson
Kenneth Metcalf BA
Kinnear
Rachel Elizabeth Goff BS
Lander
Kimberlee Carey BA and BS
Lillian A. Clark BS
Jordan Crane BSCE
Grace Helene Hartman BS
LeAnn L. Hastings BS
Leisa McDonnel BSN
Nina C. McRae BS
Derek R. Peil MA
Noah Philip Peschio BA
Nathan Calvin Sonnenschein BS
Payton James Thomas BS
Christopher James Williams BS
Pavillion
Dylan James Cooper BA
Riverton
Lars J. Becker BGS
Sierra Raelee Hernandez BA
Michaela G. Kechter BS
Krunal Sureshbhai Patel BSCP
Jennifer Pfisterer BSN
Reece Prosser BS
Stephen Paul Smith MA
Samuel John Tanner BS
Thomas F. Wright BS
Thermopolis
Austin T. Rush BS
Worland
Keanu M. Campbell BS
Brittany Morton BA
Mary Rose Rucinski BA