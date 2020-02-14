UW Fall Grads Announced

The University of Wyoming accorded degrees upon the following students from Fremont, Hot Springs and Washakie counties at the completion of the 2019 fall semester.

The following degrees may be included on this list: BA (Bachelor of Arts); BGS ( Bachelor of General Studies); BS (Bachelor of Science); BSCE (Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering); BSCP (Bachelor of Science in Computer Engineering); BSN (Bachelor of Science in Nursing); and MA (Master of Arts).

Students are:

Hudson

Kenneth Metcalf BA

Kinnear

Rachel Elizabeth Goff BS

Lander

Kimberlee Carey BA and BS

Lillian A. Clark BS

Jordan Crane BSCE

Grace Helene Hartman BS

LeAnn L. Hastings BS

Leisa McDonnel BSN

Nina C. McRae BS

Derek R. Peil MA

Noah Philip Peschio BA

Nathan Calvin Sonnenschein BS

Payton James Thomas BS

Christopher James Williams BS

Pavillion

Dylan James Cooper BA

Riverton

Lars J. Becker BGS

Sierra Raelee Hernandez BA

Michaela G. Kechter BS

Krunal Sureshbhai Patel BSCP

Jennifer Pfisterer BSN

Reece Prosser BS

Stephen Paul Smith MA

Samuel John Tanner BS

Thomas F. Wright BS

Thermopolis

Austin T. Rush BS

Worland

Keanu M. Campbell BS

Brittany Morton BA

Mary Rose Rucinski BA