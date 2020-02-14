Breaking News

UW Fall Grads Announced

News Director
Article Updated: February 14, 2020
Comments Off on UW Fall Grads Announced
Old Main at the University of Wyoming. UW News Service Photo

The University of Wyoming accorded degrees upon the following students from Fremont, Hot Springs and Washakie counties at the completion of the 2019 fall semester.

The following degrees may be included on this list: BA (Bachelor of Arts); BGS ( Bachelor of General Studies); BS (Bachelor of Science); BSCE (Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering); BSCP (Bachelor of Science in Computer Engineering); BSN (Bachelor of Science in Nursing); and MA (Master of Arts).

Students are:    

Hudson
Kenneth Metcalf BA

Kinnear
Rachel Elizabeth Goff BS

Lander
Kimberlee Carey BA and BS
Lillian A. Clark BS
Jordan Crane BSCE
Grace Helene Hartman BS
LeAnn L. Hastings BS
Leisa McDonnel BSN
Nina C. McRae BS
Derek R. Peil MA
Noah Philip Peschio BA
Nathan Calvin Sonnenschein BS
Payton James Thomas BS
Christopher James Williams BS

Pavillion
Dylan James Cooper BA  

Riverton
Lars J. Becker BGS
Sierra Raelee Hernandez BA
Michaela G. Kechter BS
Krunal Sureshbhai Patel BSCP
Jennifer Pfisterer BSN
Reece Prosser BS
Stephen Paul Smith MA
Samuel John Tanner BS
Thomas F. Wright BS

Thermopolis
Austin T. Rush BS

Worland
Keanu M. Campbell BS
Brittany Morton BA
Mary Rose Rucinski BA

Post navigation

Posted in: