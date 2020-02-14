Two vehicles struck in store parking lot; Document thefts

Lander Police responded to 17 calls for service on Thursday. Items of note from the call blotter include:

Witnesses reported a female driver struck two vehicles in the Safeway parking lot and did not stop. There was no report.

A resident on Adams Street reported the theft of money, a Social Security Card and other documents from two weeks ago. The case is under investigation.

Arrests:

Arron Lee C’Hair, 42, Ethete, Served a LPD warrant at the detention center.

Richelle Fox, 41, Ethete. Arrested. Driving Under Suspension, No Interlock Device, Expired Registration.

Brant Teran, 45, Lander. Arrested. Two (2) Fremont County warrants