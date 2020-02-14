Jun 19, 1927 – Feb 2, 2020

Jean Obert, 92, of Riverton passed away on Sunday, February 2, 2020 at Wind River Rehabilitation and Wellness. A graveside service was held at 11:00 am on Thursday, February 6, 2020, at Mountain View Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Jean E. Obert was born on June 19, 1927 in Pecos, TX to Lawson and Anna Marie (Bowles) Goodrich. She grew up and attended schools in Pecos, TX.

She was a member of the United Methodist Church and loved the Lord.

On October 27, 1945 she married Charles F. Obert in Pecos, TX. The lived in Texas a year before coming to Meeteetse, Wyoming in 1946. They lived in several places in Wyoming before settling in Riverton in 1961 where they raised their son and three daughters and making it their forever home.

Jean loved reading, spending time with family, camping, and picnicking. She was always a kid at heart and loved to tell jokes and stories, she had a great sense of humor.

She was very involved in the community and was 4-H Leader.

She is survived by her daughters, Debbie Long and husband, Dave, and Carol O. Richardson; six grandchildren, Terri Cash, Jamie Jensen, David J. Long, Sarah Sommers, Sameul Guthrie, and Patrick Richardson; sixteen great grandchildren and five great great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Obert; son, Larry Obert; daughter, Linda Boyd; and granddaughter, Victoria Brown.

Memorials may be made to Shrine Children’s Hospital in care of Davis Funeral Home, 2203 West Main Street, Riverton, WY 82501.

On-line condolences may be made to the family at www.TheDavisFuneralHome.com.