Hit and Run crash; Sexual Assault; Scam reported

A hit-and-run crash was reported at the Tomahawk Motor Lodge in Riverton. Police are awaiting video footage to identify the suspect vehicle.

A sexual assault was reported to the Riverton Police Thursday afternoon. The case is under investigation.

A resident reported a loss of money in a scam, a police report is pending.

Arrests:

Lisa White, 29, Fort Washakie, Arrested. Possession of a Controlled Substance and two (2) Fremont County warrants.

Katie Eagleroad, 38, Riverton, Arrested. Riverton Municipal warrant

Chardale Brown, 25, Ethete, Arrested. Driving While Under the Influence