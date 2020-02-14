Breaking News

Ella Leona Davis

Article Updated: February 14, 2020
Ella Leona Davis, 94, of Lander, passed away in Lander, Wyoming on Wednesday, February 12, 2020.

Vigil services will be held on Monday, February 17, 2020 beginning at 6:00 PM at Holy Rosary Catholic Church, 163 Leedy Drive, Lander, Wyoming.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at 10:00 AM with Father James Schumacher officiating.

Interment will follow in Mount Hope Cemetery, 805 Mount Hope Drive, Lander, Wyoming.

