Ella Leona Davis, 94, of Lander, passed away in Lander, Wyoming on Wednesday, February 12, 2020.

Vigil services will be held on Monday, February 17, 2020 beginning at 6:00 PM at Holy Rosary Catholic Church, 163 Leedy Drive, Lander, Wyoming.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at 10:00 AM with Father James Schumacher officiating.

Interment will follow in Mount Hope Cemetery, 805 Mount Hope Drive, Lander, Wyoming.

